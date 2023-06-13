Driver saves thirsty camel's life in scorching desert with a bottle of water. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Driver saves thirsty camel's life in scorching desert

Trending News: As summer brings scorching heat and dry conditions, it becomes crucial to provide water to thirsty animals seeking relief from the sweltering temperatures. A video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda showcases a touching incident that emphasizes the importance of extending a helping hand to our fellow creatures. In this viral video, a compassionate driver comes to the rescue of a dehydrated camel stranded in the middle of a deserted road.

In the video, a weary camel can be seen sitting by the roadside, displaying signs of extreme exhaustion and dehydration. Recognizing the animal's desperate state, a passing driver decides to take action. With a bottle of water in hand, he approaches the camel and gently pours the water close to its mouth, allowing the poor animal to drink and quench its thirst.

The caption accompanying the video highlights the significance of such acts: "Drained by the heat, the camel was a few minutes away from passing out. The kind driver gives water & revives it. We are experiencing unexpected heat waves. Your few drops of water can save the lives of animals. Be compassionate to our fellow travelers."

Watch the viral video here:

The clip has amassed over 153k views and 6900 likes. Netizens praised the driver for his compassionate act that saved the camel's life. Comments pour in, commending his selflessness and expressing gratitude for his intervention. A user commented, "Some angels appear like this in your life too! Great post." Another wrote, "Good kind and rare gesture. Sir Expect the unexpected . In summer heatwaves are bound to happen and temp bound to hit 50 C easily and even soar beyond in arid regions. Please make provisions at vantage points." A third added, "God bless this man."

