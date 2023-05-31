Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcome their second child; blessed with baby girl

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani have been blessed with their second child. The couple has welcomed a baby girl to this world. The news of Shloka's second pregnancy broke out during the launch and opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai wherein Shloka flaunted her baby bump for the first time. Shloka and Akash have a son, Prithvi Akash Ambani who is two years old now. Just a few days ago, Shloka and Akash Ambani were spotted visiting Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with Mukesh Ambani. Shloka and Akash’s son Prithvi was also seen with them.

On the personal front, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot on March 9, 2019, and the duo welcomed their first child, Prithvi Ambani, in December 2020. The duo was high school sweethearts. They know each other for a very long period of time and both families actually hail from Gujarat. Their love story is nothing but dreamy. Both of them completed their schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, and they both were classmates. It was Akash who had a crush on Shloka, and well, we all know the rest.

Nita Ambani on Akash and Shloka's relationship

The Ambanis and Mehtaas were well aware of Akash Ambani and Shloka Meht's relationship. After they both enrolled in their universities, the parents gave space to their children. Nita Ambani told Femina that she waited for Akash to announce their relationship. And one day Akash told them that he wants to spend the rest of his life with Shloka. And then the two of them got engaged.

