Woman wearing saree dances on railway tracks to Haryanvi song, netizens furious. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Woman wearing saree dances on railway tracks

Trending News: A viral video has taken the internet by storm, leaving viewers amazed and concerned. The video, shared on Instagram by a user named Avnikarish, features a woman dancing on railway tracks, wearing a beautiful blue saree. She gracefully moves to the rhythm of a popular Haryanvi song, capturing the attention of many. However, this act has faced strong criticism, with calls for authorities to take action against her.

The video begins with Avnikarish seated on the railway tracks, but as the music starts playing, she gets up and begins dancing to the Haryanvi song "420 - Lambe Lambe Baal" by Masoom Sharma and Ashu. This footage was posted a few months ago and has garnered over 3,000 likes, along with numerous comments expressing various opinions. Many viewers were outraged by the woman's actions, insisting that she should face consequences for her behavior.

One concerned individual tagged the Mumbai Police in a comment, urging them to file an FIR against her for this dangerous act. Another comment lamented the lack of safety in the video, given the news of accidents that frequently occur on railway tracks. The commenter criticized the woman for prioritizing views over the importance of safety. Yet another person reminded Avnikarish that making videos on railway tracks is illegal, and they encouraged her to abide by the rules.

Watch the viral video here:

This incident serves as a reminder that engaging in risky behavior for the sake of views can have severe consequences and people should priotise their safety first.

Read More Trending News