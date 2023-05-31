Man surprises air hostess girlfriend with proposal at Dublin airport, melts hearts online. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Man surprises air hostess girlfriend with proposal

Trending News: Witness a heartwarming proposal at Dublin Airport that has taken social media by storm. In this viral video, shared on Instagram by Good News Movement, a flight attendant arrives at the airport, oblivious to the surprise waiting for her. Her boyfriend, filled with anticipation, presents her with a bouquet and drops down on one knee to propose. The joy on her face is palpable as she embraces him and he lifts her up in celebration of their love.

Adding to the magical moment, a pianist plays in the background, adding a touch of romance to the scene. Since its upload just two days ago, the video has amassed over 2.8 million views and 223k likes. Netizens have flooded the comments section with their heartfelt reactions.

One person expressed, "Love wins. For a brief moment, all differences dissolved at the airport as people connected through love. Beautiful." Another shared a personal anecdote, saying, "My husband proposed to me just like this when I was a TWA flight attendant at Kennedy Airport 35 years ago. Love it!" A third commenter found the proposal particularly romantic, exclaiming, "How romantic, as he takes the engagement ring out of his handbag." Others echoed the sentiment of happiness and wished the couple well.

Watch the viral video here:

