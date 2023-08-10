Woman slaps on-duty police officer in Delhi, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Video of a woman slapping police officer is trending online

A video of a woman abusing a police officer in the national capital is doing rounds on the internet. However, this is not the first time that a video of a police officer getting abused or harmed is getting viral. In the latest viral video, a woman is seen talking rudely to a police officer, and out of a sudden, she slaps him. Due to this, the police officer's mobile phone fall down, following which he can be heard requesting her not to get physical. However, it is still not clear what was the issue she had with the police officer.

The video was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user named Ghar Ke Kalesh. Looking at the video, it is evident that the woman with a car number starting from 'DL', means New Delhi, has been stopped by cops on duty. She gets furious with the cops and started to abuse them. She can also be heard saying ''Bula traffic wale ko (call the traffic police)'' In the end, she is seen getting into her car. Looking at the clip, it is not clearly visible who is recording the video.

Such cases of attacking police officers have increased in the recent past and one must know that assaulting or attacking a cop is a serious criminal offence. It is punishable under the law under IPC Section 332 and one can face legal consequences for the same. The punishment can range from imprisonment up to three to seven years, depending on the case.

Netizens reaction

The video has been viewed by over 120,000 X users and has also been re-shared over 100 times on the platform. Most of the netizens criticised woman's behaviour towards the officer on duty. One user wrote, ''She is feeling like a body builder.'' ''I may be generalizing but in my experience and what I have seen in real life and on Social media, the attitude of Delhi womans is so bad and their ego is so big that they think everyone is just beneath them. Same goes for Delhi men also. I don't think anyone can beat their egos,'' wrote another.

A third user commented, ''Sadko par mahila constables ko bhi lagaiye in jaisi ladkiyo ki akal thikane lagane ke liye.''

