Viral Video | Pet owner conducts dog's wedding with great zeal in UP's Aligarh

Marrying off one's dog has become a trend in India these days. In one such incident, a seven-month-old female dog Jelly got hitched to a male dog, Tommy in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Saturday.

Tommy is the pet dog of Dinesh Chaudhary, the former head of Sukhravali village. Jelly belongs to Dr Ramprakash Singh, a resident of Tikri in Raipur. Tommy and Jelly's wedding was fixed for January 14, the day of Makar Sankranti. However, it got postponed. A grand procession was organized for the unique wedding.

The people who came from Jelly's family also applied 'Tilak' to Tommy. 'Baraatis' danced enthusiastically to dhol beats in Tommy's 'baraat' procession. Following the 'baraat', garlands were exchanged and the dogs got married with all rituals.

Here's the video of the wedding:

"On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we organised the wedding. Desi Ghee food was also distributed among the neighbourhood dogs. We spent around ₹ 40,000-45,000 for it," Dinesh Chaudhary, owner of Tommy said.

Post the wedding, a 'vidaai' ceremony was also organised.

A similar event was organised in Gurugram last year and a couple had got their pet dog married to a neighbourhood dog. According to the pet owners, 100 invitation cards were sent for the wedding which was celebrated with great enthusiasm.

