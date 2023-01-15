Delhi: Fight over dog, neighbours throw toilet cleaner on man

Follow us on Image Source : ANI An acid-like substance was thrown at a person by occupants of a house following a quarrel.

Delhi: An acid-like substance was thrown at a person by the occupants of a house in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area following a quarrel. The person received head injuries and is being treated in a hospital.

According to the Delhi Police, "At around 10 pm, information was received in Uttam Nagar police station that the residents of a house got into a quarrel with a person. It is alleged that an acidic substance was thrown by occupants of the house at the person which injured him."

"Prima facie, it appears that a toilet cleaner liquid was used. We have recovered the bottle from the accused home. Initial reports from the hospital suggest injuries are minor. Accused persons have been detained. Investigation underway," cops said.

Speaking on the incident, the victim's son Abhishek Kumar said, "I had taken my dog for a walk and as soon I reached my neighbour's house, they started abusing me. My father came for rescue. The argument escalated so much that one of the accused persons threw acid on me which hit my father, leading to head injuries."

Further investigation into the case is underway.

