Amul Doodle pays tribute to Satish Kaushik's iconic film legacy. See emotional post

The sudden demise of veteran actor Satish Kaushik on March 9 sent shock waves throughout the nation. Dairy brand Amul paid an emotional tribute to him with a monochrome doodle featuring animated versions of the famous characters he played on screen over the years. The doodle included characters from iconic films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mr India, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The text over the doodle, "Aap hamare dil mein rehte hai," was borrowed from his 1999 film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai and tweaked slightly. The Instagram post has gone viral with nearly 20k likes in just a few hours.

Take a look at Amul’s tribute to Satish Kaushik here:

Satish Kaushik was known for his roles as Calendar in the 1987 superhero film Mr India, as Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana (1997), and as Chanu Ahmed in the British film Brick Lane (2007), directed by Sarah Gavron.

Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack in Delhi. His post-mortem report revealed that the sudden demise was due to a cardiac arrest. His last rites were performed at a crematorium in Mumbai, and Bollywood celebrities such as Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor visited his Mumbai residence to pay their last respects to the departed actor.

Satish Kaushik attended a Holi party thrown by Javed Akhtar and his actor-wife Shabana Azmi at their Mumbai residence just a day before his death. He had come to Delhi to celebrate the festival with his childhood friends and family.

