RIP Satish Kaushik: Twitter users mourn loss of their beloved 'Calender'. See tweets

Satish Kaushik death Twitter reactions: The Twitterati is filled with sorrow as the heartbreaking news of veteran actor Satish Kaushik's untimely death spreads. Satish had just returned from celebrating Holi with his loved ones when he suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the hospital. Despite not consuming alcohol at the party, he succumbed to a heart attack on the way. It's heart-wrenching to know that the actor who gave us so many memorable performances has left us so suddenly. His postmortem has been done, and his mortal remains will soon be taken to Mumbai for his last rites.



People on Twitter are joining in to pay their respects to the late actor using hashtags such as #SatishKaushik, #RIPSatishKaushik, #RIPSir, and Rest in Peace. Satish's performances in movies like "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron" and "Mr India" have left a lasting impact on his fans, and his sudden demise has left them deeply saddened. Many Twitter remembered his roles from his hit 90s films that were part of their childhood such as “Calender” from “Mr India” and “Kunj Bihari” from “Haseena Maan Jaayegi”.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Delhi Police’s handle shared dialogues from one of Satish Kaushik’s famous comic roles. "Kunj Bihari, kya baat thi tumhari! You will always remain an unforgettable 'Page'r in the Calendar. Rest in peace, #SatishKaushik ji," Delhi Police tweeted.

Bihar boy Amarjeet Jaikar, who turned into an internet sensation after his singing videos went viral and even several stars, sang a special song in a tribute to the late actor.

Other users remembered the films he directed and some of his popular roles that they cherished on screen while growing up.

Satish Kaushik's work in the entertainment industry has been remarkable. He was widely known for his comic roles in films like "Mr India" and "Deewana Mastana," among others. He also directed films such as "Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja" and "Prem."

