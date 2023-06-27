Noida’s I am Sorry Sanju billboard goes viral on social media; netizens react to hilarious situation

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Noida Billboard Featuring 'I Am Sorry Sanju' Message Has Twitter in Fits of Laughter

No matter what, when you are sorry, you can go to a certain extent to apologize to your loved ones. How far can go someone to go say sorry or feel guilty? Forget about the usual flowers, chocolates, and heartfelt messages, because the internet has just raised the bar for those seeking to make amends.

A picture is making waves online showcases a truly epic gesture by a woman named Sush who took going overboard to a whole new level. She has a colossal billboard in Noida to express her heartfelt apology to her friend.

Noida residents were taken aback this week when an unusual apology caught their attention. Displayed prominently by childhood pictures of two children, presumably depicting the individuals involved. Unsurprisingly, the billboard quickly made its way onto Twitter, where users wasted no time turning it into a hilarious situation.

Sector 125 of Noida, in close proximity to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro station, is chosen location for the astounding billboard, as revealed by a Twitter user with the handle @uDasKapital. Their shared picture quickly gained viral status on the micro-blogging site, accumulating a staggering 222k views and counting.

It has amusing comments from Twitter users pouring in, capturing the essence of the situation, one user remarked, Noida has once again outdone itself. Another user added a touch of humor stating, “If they take this down, they must return the money. Either way, the objective is achieved.”

In the midst of the online chatter, another user shared the billboard picture and playfully commented, “Oh Gurl. It will be just a few months for you to realize you should have spent money on mutual funds rather than on this billboard for Sanju and his ego”. A different user expresses a touch of skepticism saying, “This is why people think Noida made-up city”.

