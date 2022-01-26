National Centre for the Performing Arts celebrates Republic Day 2022 with rendition of Jana Gana Mana

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE National Centre for the Performing Arts celebrates Republic Day 2022

On the occasion of Republic Day, the National Centre for the Performing Arts celebrates shared a rendition of the national anthem Jana Gana Mana. Shot at the NCPA premises featuring students of The Symphony Orchestra of India. The video has been shot at all the spaces of the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre including rehearsal rooms, foyers and the NCPA stage.



As the patriotic fervour is at its peak, watch NCPA's rendition of the national anthem performed by The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI). It features Zane Dalal, Associate Music Director of SOI along with students of the SOI Music Academy.

The National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai (NCPA) is India’s institution that is committed to preserving and promoting India’s rich and vibrant artistic heritage in the fields of music, dance, theatre, film, literature and photography, as well as presenting new and innovative work by Indian and international artistes from a diverse range of genres including drama, contemporary dance, orchestral concerts, opera, jazz and chamber music.

Meanwhile, the country today, on 26th January is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day. From markets to public places, everything has been decorated with tricolour, and patriotic songs can be heard on every street. With the Indian National Flag held high and parades at the Raj Ghat, Delhi, the country is celebrating the day in high spirits. Every year, Republic day is celebrated to commemorate the date when India’s constitution, that was was adopted by Constituent Assembly on November 26 in 1949, finally came into being on January 26, 1950. After the Constitution was formed, India came to be recognised as the world’s largest democracy, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India.