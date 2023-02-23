Watch: Monkey sharpens knife on rock, netizens wonder whose murder is he plotting

Thursday, February 23, 2023
     
A video of a monkey sharpening a knife on a rock has gone viral which has left netizens in splits.

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: February 23, 2023 12:15 IST
Trending News: The curious, playful, and unpredictable nature of monkeys is what makes them funny. They engage in amusing behaviours such as swinging, grooming, and socializing. Additionally, their human-like behaviours and expressions, such as scratching their heads, using tools, or even mimicking human speech, make them relatable and endearing to us. 

A monkey's video that has surfaced on social media has left the internet in disbelief. The footage displays a monkey sharpening a knife, a rare sight indeed. The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma and has garnered over 8k views. 

The monkey can be seen sharpening the knife by rubbing it against a rock and washing it off with water. It remains uncertain if the monkey is copying human behaviour. The IPS officer added a Ramayana reference while sharing the video. "Ravana ki lanka ki chadhai se pahle aise ki thi tayyari vanar sena ne," he wrote in the caption.

Watch the viral video of monkey sharpening a knife here:

The clip has elicited varied reactions, with some viewers being shocked and others finding it amusing. "Well trained recruit," a user commented. "E to akele sabko kaat dalega," another user joked. A third user wrote, "Aaj gaya Ravan."

