Lions attack crocodile walking on land, pull its leg. Watch viral video

A video has gone viral on Instagram that shows a pride of lions hunting a crocodile by pulling its leg and dragging it. The caption of the post, "Lions attack a crocodile walking on land!", describes how the crocodile was intercepted by the lions while approaching a body of water.

The lions played with the crocodile like a toy, tugging it in different directions while it was trying to go back into the water. The video shows one of the lions touching the reptile before attempting to prevent it from entering the water by pulling on its leg. However, the crocodile retaliated by attacking the lion, causing it to retreat.

The clip shared by the page ‘latestkruger’ has gained popularity on social media, with over 3.2 million views, 73k likes and numerous comments expressing fascination with the encounter. A user commented, “Tables going to turn once they go drink in the water." Another user wrote, "The food crisis is real even in the animal kingdom." A third user joked, "King was like we are not finished yet, come back here."

Watch the viral video of Lions attacking crocodile walking on land here:

