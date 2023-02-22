Sonu Sood is a fan of Bihar man whose soulful cover of Dil De Diya Hai went viral. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NITUCHANDRA Bihar man sings Dil De Diya Hai

A man from Bihar has caught the attention of the internet with his soulful rendition of the song Dil De Diya Hai from the film Masti. The video, initially shared on Twitter by Chapra Zila, has gone viral, drawing praise from netizens, including Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

The man's flawless singing and beautiful voice in the self-recorded video have left many mesmerized. After coming across the video, Sonu Sood shared it with his followers on Twitter, commending the man's spectacular voice with the caption, "Ek Bihari sau pe bhari." The clip has racked up 490k views and over 6,400 likes.

Watch the viral video shared by Sonu Sood of Bihar man singing Dil De Diya Hai:

Actress Nitu Chandra was also impressed by the man's melodious voice and shared his video clip, expressing her admiration for his talent. She even asked for his contact number in her post, saying "Who is this guy? Fabulous. Please send his contact no."

People in the comments section urged Sonu Sood to help the man, who has been identified as Amarjeet Jaikar and reportedly won Bihar Idol. Additionally, several users shared other videos of him singing popular songs like Teri Mitti and Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani.

