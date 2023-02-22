Kili and Neema Paul dance to Haryanvi song by Sapna Choudhary, desi netizens love it. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KILI_PAUL Kili and Neema Paul dance to Haryanvi song by Sapna Choudhary

Sapna Choudhary, a renowned Haryanvi dancer and former Bigg Boss contestant, enjoys a huge fan base of over 5 million followers on Instagram. Her live performances usually attract thousands of fans in Haryana, with audiences going wild while she performs her songs.

Recently, viral Tanzanian influencers Kili and Neema Paul shared a video of themselves dancing to one of Sapna Choudhary's popular Haryanvi songs. The siblings, dressed in traditional Maasai clothing, can be seen grooving to the beats of ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’, a song that gained widespread popularity in 2018 and has since become a staple at weddings.

The video has already amassed over 1.1 million views, 141k likes and numerous comments, with fans praising the duo's talent and expressing gratitude for their choice of a Haryanvi song. Some viewers also took the opportunity to suggest other songs for the siblings to dance to.

Watch the viral video of Kili and Neema Paul dancing to Sapna Choudhary’s Haryanvi song:

Kili Paul rose to fame when his video, in which he lip-synced to the Shershah song "Raataan Lambiyan" with his sister Neema Paul, went viral and even garnered responses from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Thanks to his regular sharing of videos where he lip-syncs and dances to the latest Indian songs, the viral sensation has amassed a massive following of fans in India.

‘Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal’ was originally sung by DC Madana and written by Veer Dhaiya, and its music video has millions of views on YouTube

