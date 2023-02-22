Viral footage of biggest-ever great white shark Deep Blue leaves netizens amazed. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : MAURICIO HOYOS PADILLA Deep blue was spotted in 2019, feasting on a whale carcass.

Trending News: A video showing an enormous great white shark named Deep Blue circling the cage of shark expert and marine biologist Mauricio Hoyos Padilla has recently gone viral online. The footage was originally shared by Padilla in 2015, when he was the first person to encounter the massive shark.

Great white sharks, known for their strength and speed, are apex predators of the ocean and can reach lengths of up to 15 feet on average, although some are much larger. In the wild, great white sharks can live up to approximately 70 years old.

According to a report from Newsweek, Deep Blue is one of these exceptional sharks, measuring 20 feet long and weighing over 5,500 pounds. It is believed that Deep Blue is more than 50 years old. Padilla had a face-to-face encounter with the giant shark in 2015 while filming for the Discovery Channel's Shark Week, during which he can be seen touching the shark's front fin before it swims away.

Watch the viral video of biggest-ever great white shark Deep Blue here:

The post has gone viral with over 9.3 million views. Social media users have been amazed by the video, with one commenter stating that they were terrified of sharks but found the footage incredible nonetheless.

A user commented, "Incredibly beautiful! My Dad, Richard Theiss, would have loved to dive with her!" Another user wrote, "Beautiful. Just awesome."

