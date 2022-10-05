Man requests Vir Das to propose his girlfriend on stage but goes MIA when called

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRDAS Man requests Vir Das to propose his girlfriend on stage

Artists are often seen fulfillung their fans' wishes as they allow them to express their feelings on stage. A similar thing happened to comedian-actor Vir Das when a fan mailed him requesting to propose to his girlfriend on the stage. Das shared a screenshot of the mail via which the man sent his plea.

The fan wrote, "Irrelevant of everything, the biggest fan! Love you and your work! Was coming to your Winnipeg show and was wondering if you would allow me to propose to my gf at the show! Would be awesome. Love you sir. Thanks for your time"

Vir Das then obliged the fan's request and sent his confirmation. However, later he revealed that the man never showed up even after he was called thrice at the show. Das wrote, "And then this dude just didn’t show up Called for him thrice! I don’t wanna speculate but…hope you’re okay bro."

Soon after the post, fans flooded Vir Das' comments section and came up with their own theories. While some said that the couple must have broken up, others believed that he was too afraid to do it.

One user wrote, "The most visible case of performance anxiety." Another said, "I am wondering if you got pranked or he got danked." "He knew he could have been a meme material for the next couple of days may be that’s why he didn’t showed up but anyways it was so humble gesture of you vir to actually call out his name so he could have his moment which he could cherish forever in his heart," said the third.

