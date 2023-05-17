Wednesday, May 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Kili and Neema Paul wear Indian outfits to groove to song from Aish and SRK's Josh. Watch

Kili and Neema Paul wear Indian outfits to groove to song from Aish and SRK's Josh. Watch

Kili Paul continues to captivate his audience with his entertaining videos, and this latest viral video featuring him and his sister dancing to "Hai Mera Dil" is proof.

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: May 17, 2023 14:47 IST
Kili and Neema Paul groove to Josh song
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kili and Neema Paul groove to Josh song

Trending News: Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul’s journey began with lip-syncing to popular Bollywood songs, but he soon expanded his repertoire to include dancing and acting. The online community quickly fell in love with his talent, and his videos became a sensation. And now, he has once again captured the attention of his fans with a viral video featuring him and his sister Neema dancing to a song from the hit film Josh starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Chandrachur Singh. 

In the video, Kili Paul can be seen wearing a peach and lavender kurta-pyjama, while Neema is dressed in a beautiful lavender lehenga. The video begins with Kili lip-syncing to the song "Hai Mera Dil", and then his sister joins him with some impressive dance moves. She looks gorgeous in the Indian attire as she twirls. The reel has already gained over 9.9 million views and 595k likes since it was shared last week.

The video's caption, "Neema Entry Kya Baat Ha," has caught the attention of viewers, who are leaving positive comments. One user even expressed a desire for Kili to visit India, saying, "You should leave Africa and come to India." Another user simply praised the talented siblings, writing, "You both are amazing." A third complimented Neema saying, “Show stopper. Absolutely stunning in that entry!”

Watch the viral video here:

Kili Paul and Neema Paul have become household names in India for their lip-sync and dance videos to popular Indian film songs.

Read More Trending News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News