Kili and Neema Paul wear Indian outfits to groove to song from Aish and SRK's Josh. Watch

Trending News: Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul’s journey began with lip-syncing to popular Bollywood songs, but he soon expanded his repertoire to include dancing and acting. The online community quickly fell in love with his talent, and his videos became a sensation. And now, he has once again captured the attention of his fans with a viral video featuring him and his sister Neema dancing to a song from the hit film Josh starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Chandrachur Singh.

In the video, Kili Paul can be seen wearing a peach and lavender kurta-pyjama, while Neema is dressed in a beautiful lavender lehenga. The video begins with Kili lip-syncing to the song "Hai Mera Dil", and then his sister joins him with some impressive dance moves. She looks gorgeous in the Indian attire as she twirls. The reel has already gained over 9.9 million views and 595k likes since it was shared last week.

The video's caption, "Neema Entry Kya Baat Ha," has caught the attention of viewers, who are leaving positive comments. One user even expressed a desire for Kili to visit India, saying, "You should leave Africa and come to India." Another user simply praised the talented siblings, writing, "You both are amazing." A third complimented Neema saying, “Show stopper. Absolutely stunning in that entry!”

Watch the viral video here:

Kili Paul and Neema Paul have become household names in India for their lip-sync and dance videos to popular Indian film songs.

