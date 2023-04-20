Hyper-realistic AI-generated images of skating nanis leave internet amazed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM AI-generated images of skating nanis go viral

Trending News: In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized the art world with its ability to create stunning and hyper-realistic images that capture the imagination. Mumbai-based artist Ashish Jose is the latest to take advantage of this technology, using the app Midjourney to generate awe-inspiring pictures of elderly women skating on the streets. The images, which show the women performing stunts on their skateboards while wearing traditional sarees and other outfits, have been widely shared on social media, leaving many viewers amazed at the level of detail and realism.

Ashish Jose often uses AI apps to create art that pushes the boundaries of what is possible, and the images of skating nanis are no exception. The use of AI technology has enabled him to create images that are so realistic that some viewers were initially fooled into thinking that they were genuine photographs. This shows the power of AI and its ability to replicate human-like creativity and expression.

Take a look at the viral post below:

The popularity of AI-generated art is on the rise, as artists around the world are increasingly using this technology to create stunning and imaginative images. From portraits of famous personalities to landscapes and abstract compositions, AI-generated art is becoming more and more prevalent on social media and other platforms.

In a similar vein, artist Jyo John Mulloor recently released a series of AI-generated images depicting famous personalities as chefs and waiters servingIftar during Ramadan on a street in Dubai's Karama. The images, which feature celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo, Pope Francis, and Keanu Reeves, have also gained widespread attention and showcase the boundless creative potential of AI-generated art.

The skating nanis’ images and other examples of AI-generated art demonstrate the incredible potential of technology to revolutionize the art world and create new and exciting forms of creative expression.

