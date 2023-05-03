‘Home of Aliens’ Japanese town has 452 UFO sightings in one year. Viral story

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER ‘Home of Aliens’ Japanese town

Trending News: Move over, Roswell - there's a new hub for alien activity in town! Lino-machi, a small town located in the Fukushima district of Japan, has reported an incredible 452 UFO sightings in the past year alone. With a population of less than 5,000 residents, this little town is bursting at the seams with all kinds of space paraphernalia, including fragments from crashed spaceships and even alien statues. It's no wonder that the locals have dubbed it the "home of aliens."

Many believers claim that Lino-machi is a hotspot for extraterrestrial life, with hundreds of reports pouring in every year. Due to the town's small population, the lack of lights is a huge attraction for aliens looking for a place to crash. The residents are known for their welcoming attitude towards their reported alien friends, and have even erected monuments and built a viewing tower for sky watching.

Image Source : TWITTERLino-machi

Taking things one step further, Lino-machi has developed an entire tourism industry around the sightings. The UFO Furenai Kan museum boasts an array of classified CIA documents and research, as well as a range of UFO-related products like souvenirs and gourmet foods. Visitors are even encouraged to trek to nearby Senganmori mountain, where the majority of sightings have been reported in the past year.

According to the museum's director, Toshio Kanno, the Fukushima area has a long history of puzzling occurrences, with strange events allegedly taking place for centuries. Kanno attributes this to the strong magnetic field surrounding Senganmori, which has been the subject of myths and legends for ages.

Image Source : TWITTERLino-machi

While the first reported sighting in Lino-machi dates back to 1970, it wasn't until 1992 that the national government's regional development project led to the construction of the UFO Fureai Kan museum. This marked the beginning of a town development centered around the theme of UFOs, which has resulted in a thriving tourism industry.

So, if you're a believer in extraterrestrial life, Lino-machi might just be the perfect destination for you. With its rich history of UFO sightings and a town dedicated to welcoming our alien friends, it's sure to be an otherworldly experience. Who knows - you might just catch a glimpse of something truly out of this world!

