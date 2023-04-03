Girls set the stage on fire with dance on Pallo Latke at wedding. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Girls dance on Pallo Latke at wedding

Trending News: Dance videos have always been popular on social media platforms due to their entertainment value. From street dance performances to elderly individuals grooving to their favourite tunes, dance videos have always captured the attention of viewers and become viral sensations. A recent addition to this list is a video of a group of women dancing to the song Pallo Latke by Jyotica Tangri and Yasser Desai.

The video, shared by the Instagram page @abcddancefactory, features a group of women dressed in traditional Indian attire dancing in sync on a stage. As they move to the beats of the song Pallo Latke, the audience cheers them on. The video has garnered over 1.1 million views since it was shared a week ago and continues to gain more attention each day. Several people have also liked and commented on the video, praising the dancers for their performance.

The reactions to the video have been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers praising the dancers' synchronized movements and energy. "The changes in position were smooth," a user commented. "Pallu tho kisi ke bi pass nhi dikhra," another user pointed out. "Or usi Palo me mera dil atak gaya. kya dance hai," a third user wrote.

Watch the viral video of girls dancing to Pallo Latke at wedding here:

