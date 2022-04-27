'Solve poverty with $44 bn': How Elon Musk could have used those billions, netizens have some ideas

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ELON.AI Internet suggested a range of things that Elon Musk could've done with $44 billion instead of buying Twitter

The wealthiest man on this planet, Elon Musk acquired Twitter for around $44 billion making the publicly traded firm now a private company owned by him. Soon after the official announcement of his takeover was made, the Internet was quick enough to bombard the platform with suggestions on how he could have put those billions dollars to use in a much better way. Once again, it ignited the debate on how the amount is enough to solve the issue of world hunger and end poverty. Some of the netizens suggested that he could have used this amount to help debt-ridden country, Sri Lanka. The country’s economy has crashed and it needs $45 billion USD to get out of this crisis.

While a few came up with the funniest deals such as buying an Iron man suit, 19,148,936,170 cheeseburgers from McDonalds, Facebook,Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, football club United etc.

