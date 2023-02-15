Elephant rescued out of pit thanks JCB machine in this adorable way. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : @GABRIELE_CORNO Elephant rescued out of pit thanks JCB machine

Numerous online videos serve as undeniable evidence of the deep connection between humans and elephants. Frequently, humans go out of their way to assist the gentle giants when they find themselves in challenging predicaments. A Twitter user named Gabriele Corno shared a video from Karnataka’s Kodagu district that exemplifies this bond and has already gained 891,000 views, touching the hearts of many.

At the beginning of the video, the elephant is seen struggling to climb out of a pit, but despite repeated attempts, it fails to do so. In order to rescue the trapped animal, a JCB machine is employed to provide support and push the jumbo out of the pit. "A village in India Rescue Elephant Using Excavator…. And It Wave Back to Thanks," the caption reads.

The video, which has garnered over 893k views, quickly went viral, and viewers praised the prompt action taken and the tireless efforts made to save the elephant. A user commented, "The elephant is like thank Transformer which one are you Optimus Prime?" Another user wrote, "Smart idea of the excavator driver to 'mimick' an elephant's head at the end. I bet this wasn't his first elephant rescue." A third user wrote, "I feel like crying with happiness."

Watch the viral video of elephant being rescued out of pit by JCB machine here:

