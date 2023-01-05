Are cricketer Danny Morrison & adult star Dani Daniels related? Pakistani commentator says so | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DANNYMORRISON, DANIDANIELS Are Danny Morrison & pornstar Dani Daniels related?

The second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand is being held in Karachi. While the cricket fans are glued to the game, a moment during the game stole the show. A hilarious event during the game gained the attention of social media users. While you may be wondering about the eyebrow-raising moment of the match, it was a slip of the tongue but not a usual one. Well, it so happened that a Pakistani commentator confused former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison with pornstar Dani Daniels. And we are not kidding. The video of the mishap is doing the rounds on the internet. To top it all off, the video clip caught the attention of the adult star, who reacted to it.

During the match, Pakistani commentator Bazid Khan mispronounced former cricketer Danny Morrison as adult star Dani Daniels. And that's not where it ends. The video went viral on the internet to such an extent that it caught the attention of Dani Daniels, who retweeted it with a quick-witted caption.

The adult star shared the video and wrote, "Put me in coach."

The now-viral video garnered several reactions from the netizens. One user wrote, "Dani Daniels replied with quote biggest achievement brother." Another user commented, "He’s human he can make mistakes, he even corrected his mistake. Small mistake like these don’t anything to the world." A third user wrote, "Highlights of the match should include this moment."

The clip garnered over 9 lakh views on the micro-blogging site. It left internet users in splits. While some users took a hilarious dig at the commentator, others highlighted that the adult star reacted to the video.

