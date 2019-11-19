It's World Toilet Day today and Twitterverse is having THE real party

We all are well aware of the sanitation issues in our country. Though there has been a landmark improvement in the situation, there are still a lot of underprivileged people in India who do not have access to proper toilets. Today was 'The day' to highlight the achievements of the government as well as to talk about the issues. Our Twitterverse did indulge in serious talking but at the same time, some peeps were having a time of their life celebrating World Toilet Day with hilarious memes.

Below we have listed some of the funniest memes we've come across on Twitter today! Have fun!

Remembering the train journeys like...

Guys Today is #WorldToiletDay ..!

Have you remember..?

Here some of the Types are there 😷😂😂@actorvijay தமாசு தமாசு..😂 pic.twitter.com/AfHYFv0qAD — Konjam Nadinga Vijay (@KNVofficial2) November 19, 2019

Party hard, guys!

The joke is on you, guys!

Today is both #WorldToiletDay and #InternationalMensDay. Please insert your own joke here: [ ].



Thank you. — 🦉Paul Kidd (@paulkidd) November 18, 2019

*ROFL*

#InternationalMensDay just had to be on the same day as #WorldToiletDay😢😢. Where did we go wrong?? pic.twitter.com/7h436uIevL — DUKE OF MOMBASA 🇰🇪 (@ItsAjus254) November 19, 2019

He really managed to turn it around! What do you say girls?

Ya we take all the shit that you drop on us mercilessly.. #InternationalMensDay #WorldToiletDay https://t.co/ZoFYZTY33p — Mr. Contractor 🔨 (@misturMBA) November 19, 2019

Had a good laugh, right?

On a serious note, every 1 in 3 people do not have access to a toilet in the this world. The situation is serious guys, Let's try to support and spread awareness as much as we can.

Happy World Toilet day peeps!