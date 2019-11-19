Tuesday, November 19, 2019
     
It's World Toilet Day today and Twitterverse is having THE real party

It is World Toilet Day today and Twitterverse is busy partying with the memes. Check out the funniest ones below!

New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2019 16:21 IST
We all are well aware of the sanitation issues in our country. Though there has been a landmark improvement in the situation, there are still a lot of underprivileged people in India who do not have access to proper toilets. Today was 'The day' to highlight the achievements of the government as well as to talk about the issues. Our Twitterverse did indulge in serious talking but at the same time, some peeps were having a time of their life celebrating World Toilet Day with hilarious memes.

Below we have listed some of the funniest memes we've come across on Twitter today! Have fun!

Remembering the train journeys like...

Party hard, guys!

The joke is on you, guys!

*ROFL*

He really managed to turn it around! What do you say girls?

Had a good laugh, right?

On a serious note, every 1 in 3 people do not have access to a toilet in the this world. The situation is serious guys, Let's try to support and spread awareness as much as we can.

Happy World Toilet day peeps! 

