Amul takes up viral #FaceAppChallenge, netizens say it's utterly butterly adorable. Check it out

#FaceAppChallenge has gripped social media for the past few days now. Several members of the social media have been posting pictures of their older self using the Face App and, dairy cooperative Amul has also jumped into the bandwagon. On Friday, Amul took to social media and, participated in the viral #FaceAppChallenge that has got everyone talking.

"#Amul Topical: #FaceAppChallenge, the latest social media craze!", Amul's #FaceAppChallenge tweet read. Have a look at the adorable post:

As soon as Amul's tweet hit the internet. there was complete buzz across the micro-blogging website. "Omg.. This is so cute!! Aaps may come and go. But Amul always remains young and fresh in our hearts... Yet again awesome add.. Kudos to ageless Amul", wrote a user.

Omg.. This is so cute!! Aaps may come and go.. But Amul always remains young and fresh in our hearts... Yet again awesome add.. Kudos to ageless Amul 😊😊 — Harini Paddy (@harinipaddy) July 18, 2019

Another Twitterari said, "Not even the #faceapp can make Amul girl look old. #agelessicon".

Not even the #faceapp can make Amul girl look old. #agelessicon — Pj (@PjGoonerette) July 18, 2019

Launched in 2017, the FaceApp is back in focus after it fine-tuned its AI engine. The app has become better at showing how users will look when they age. The apps 'old' filter has taken social media by storm.

The app, developed by a Russian company called Wireless Lab, uses Artificial intelligence to add filters to your photos. Other than age filter, the FaceApp can be used to add beards, hair colours, and swap genders among other transformations. The app makes use of the neural engine to edit selfies for various filters. The app is witnessing a lot of interest on social media and several celebrities have joined the ongoing #FaceAppChallenge. The challenge involves people using the app to augment their or someone else's faces by a couple of decades.

