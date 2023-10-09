Telangana Assembly Election: CM KCR to release party manifesto on October 15, nomination filing on Nov 9

Follow us on Image Source : TELANGANA CMO (X) Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing dates for the assembly polls in five states, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to commence his election campaign with a series of crucial events, starting with a meeting with the party's MLA candidates at Telangana Bhavan on October 15 (Sunday).

Apart from presenting B-Forms to party candidates, he will release the party manifesto for the forthcoming elections, outlining the party's vision and promises to the people of Telangana.

KCR poll rallies:

On the occasion, KCR will also direct party candidates on the poll strategies and provide insight into the rules and regulations to be adhered to throughout the election process. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will embark on a four-day whirlwind tour of multiple constituencies from October 15 to October 18 in Telangana.

He will address public meetings at Jangaon and Bhuvanagiri on October 16, at Siddipet and Sircilla on October 17 and at Jadcherla and Medchal on October 18.

KCR to file nominations on November 9:

Telangana CM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President KCR will file nominations to the November 30 Assembly polls on November 9 (Thursday). KCR will file nominations from two Assembly seats, Gajwel and Kamareddy, on the same day.

He will visit the Konayapalli Venkateswara Swami Temple in Siddipet constituency and perform a special pooja before filing his nominations. KCR will address a public meeting in Kamareddy assembly constituency at 3:00 pm. after filing nominations.

The Election Commission on Monday announced elections to Telengana Assembly, along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.Counting to all five states will be held on December 3.

KCR, according to the statement from the CMO, will hold a meeting with party candidates at Telangana Bhawan on October 15 and will present B forms to the BRS candidates in the meeting. In this meeting, he will also explain certain rules and regulations to be followed in the elections and will give certain instructions to the candidates.

He will release the party manifesto on the same day and will address a mammoth public rally at Husanabad Assembly constituency at 4:00 pm. The BRS Chief will attend a public meeting in Jangaon and Bhongir assembly constituencies on October 16 and will participate in public meetings in Siddipet and Sircilla on October 17.

KCR will participate in public meetings in Jadcharia constituency at 2:00 pm and Medchal constituency at 4:00 pm on October 18.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

Telangana 2018 results:

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

