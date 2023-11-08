Telangana Assembly Elections: Congress appoints Ramesh Chennithala as senior observer ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHENNITHALA Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress has appointed its leader from Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala, as a senior observer for the Telangana assembly election. The party has also appointed more observers for some Lok Sabha seats in the southern state for the November 30 assembly polls. "The Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Ramesh Chennithala as AICC Special Observer for the ensuing assembly elections in Telangana with immediate effect," the party announced.

In addition to Chennithala, the Congress has also appointed Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Ranjeet Ranjan, R C Khuntia, Udit Raj, Pradeep Tamta, and Himmat Singh Patel as coordinators for the Congress Guarantee Yatra in Rajasthan for the ensuing assembly elections in the state.

The Congress is hoping to make a strong showing in both Telangana and Rajasthan in the upcoming elections.

State to vote on November 30

The Election Commission has announced that the Telangana legislative assembly, comprising 119 members, will conduct elections on November 30, 2023. Telangana has a substantial voter base of over 3 crore, with an additional 17 lakh voters recently added to the voting list. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar shared that the Telangana elections will occur in a single phase.

Key dates for the Telangana assembly elections include the notification on November 3, the candidate nomination deadline on November 10, and the last date for candidate withdrawal on November 15.

The primary competition is expected among the currently ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. In the 2018 elections, BRS secured 88 seats, leading to K Chandrashekar Rao's appointment as the state's chief minister.

