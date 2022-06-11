Nothing ear (1) Review: Best sound quality, premium built under 7K budget

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nothing ear (1)

Nothing launched its ear (1) black edition in December 2021, and since then this brand has been making news for its performance. Indeed, the brand has worked hard to intensify its status and in India, the brand has gained great popularity amongst those who understand audio tech.

We have finally reviewed the ear (1) earbuds from Nothing after a month of thorough use to let you know if this earbud does the justice with your money and ears or not.

Look and Feel

I loved everything about the case and the packaging of the Nothing ear (1)- they felt premium since I unboxed it.

The earbuds come in a distinctive transparent case, which gives a very premium look to the case of the earbuds. No doubt, wherever I pulled the case out, everyone asked about the brand, and I use to smile and respond, “this is Nothing”, and later when the person use to get confused, I tend to explain the brand and the flagship buds from the brand.

The case has a smoky finish and inside, there are the matte black silicone earbuds which are very comfortable to wear for a longer run. It doesn’t slip at all!

Performance

If you want to pair your ear (1) with your phone, then you will have to download an application named ear (1). And don't worry if you cannot find one- because your earbuds, once you start to pair with bluetooth, will lead you to download the one from App Store or Google Play Store.

Once you download the app, you can pair your handset- you can use the button placed next to the charging slot to make the device discoverable. Your device will be ready to pair, once you start to see a while light blinking in the front of the case.

Sound

The ear (1) does deliver rich and immersive sound and you have an advanced bass, mid, and treble performance as per the choice. The earbuds feature a composite mesh design for improved sweat and water resistance with an IPX4 rating, and it works well.

The three Active Noise Cancellation settings work perfectly well with moderate noise cancellation and maximum mode for noisier environments.

For calls, ear (1) has three high-definition microphones and they work perfectly well with sound cancellation. The call quality is clear and connection is indeed perfect in a good distance too.

Battery

I have used these earbuds in a single charge for at least 4 days and it worked perfectly well. The listening time delivered by ear (1) is up to 34 hours with the case, and it does all the justice as it is good to use for days with a single charge- you may listen to the music or take calls, it works well, without any lag..

Verdict

Nothing ear (1) supports an Active Noise Cancellation feature which is amazing, and I have reviewed a number of earbuds under the budget of 5-6 thousands, and the ear (1) works very much similar to the Airpods from Apple. I personally love the noise cancellation feature of the earbuds and the efficiency of jamming the outer cluttered noise.

The ear (1) is available on Flipkart at Rs 6,999 and is black edition and is also available in white and black colour options. And is a most recommended earbuds under the range of Rs 7,000. And if you are planning to buy a good earbud under the range of 10K, then ear (1) is highly recommended.