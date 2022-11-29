YouTube removes 1.7 mn videos in India for violating its norms in Q3

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube

YouTube, a Google's owned video sharing platform has said that it has removed around 1.7 million videos in India for violating its Community Guidelines in the third quarter of the year.

Also, at the same time band, the streaming platform has removed around 5.6 million videos from across the world because they were violating its community guidelines.

According to the Community Guidelines Enforcement report, more than 94 per cent of these violating videos were first flagged by machines rather than humans.

Of the videos detected by machines, 36 per cent were removed before they received a single view, and 31 per cent received between one and 10 views before removal.

More than 67 per cent of YouTube's violative videos were removed before they received more than 10 views.

Moreover, YouTube removed over 5 million channels in Q3 2022 for violating their Community Guidelines.

Most of these channels were terminated for violating the company's spam policies, including misleading metadata or thumbnails, scams, video and comments spam, said the report.

The video streaming platform removed more than 728 million comments in Q3 2022, the majority of which were spam.

More than 99 per cent of removed comments were detected automatically, the report added.

YouTube has Community Guidelines that set the rules of the road for what is not allowed on YouTube.

The company enforce their policies using a combination of machine learning and human reviewers.

Inputs from IANS

