Xiaomi CIVI 2 launching today: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi is set to unveil the new CIVI 2- an affordable camera-focused smartphone under the mid-range segment. The flagship smartphone will be launched in China today at 2 pm in Beijing (GMT +8) which is around 11:30 am in New Delhi Time (GMT +5:30). The smartphone is anticipated to be female oriented handset and is a successor of CIVI and CIVI 1S smartphones which were launched in 2021. ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: POCO announces exciting offers on these devices

Xiaomi CIVI 2 Features

Xiaomi CIVI 2 is expected to come with a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED display. The handset, as the design states might come with a curved edge display that will have a centre-aligned punch hole on the top. ALSO READ: PM Modi to bring 5G services in India by Oct 1- Everything you need to know

CIVI ( the predecessor of CIVI 2) was powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset. And what we are expecting from the CIVI 2 is to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Ge 1 chipset. ALSO READ: Xiaomi India launches Grooming Kit Pro at Rs 2,499

The smartphone will run on 12 GB RAM and will have 256 GB of storage space.

On the camera side, the rear shooter will feature a triple camera module which is further rumoured to house a 50MP OIS primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP sensor.

Though the front shooter is under wraps, we expect the device to redefine the selfie standards on the device.

Talking about the battery, it is expected that the new CIVI 2 will feature a 4500 mAh battery capacity and will further support 67W of fast charging.

CIVI 2 will run on Android 12 OS which will further be layer with the company’s own MIUI 13.

Xiaomi CIVI 2: Colour and looks

The new CIVI 2, as shown in the picture on the official website, is expected to come in 4 colour variants: Black, Blue Silk Silver and Pink. Furthermore, it is said that the Silk Silver variant of CIVI 2 will feature a matte-finished rear panel with a wavy pattern (Xiaomi’s signature) at the back of the handset which will make the device look more attractive.

What will be the launch price?

By the time of writing, there has been no news out in regards to the price of the product, but CIVI 2 is expected to be under the mid-segment range and might stand under the price range of around Rs 30,000 (assumption).

