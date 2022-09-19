Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: POCO announces exciting offers on these devices

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Flipkart Big Billion Day

POCO, a popular technology brand has rolled out a number of offers for consumers to experience the technological breakthroughs of POCO smartphones. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale will be an amazing shopping haul experience where they can avail of a number of offers starting from today- September 19 onwards. (ALSO READ: Offers on iPhone during the festive sale on Flipkart)

In addition, claimed as the best-selling models POCO M4 5G and POCO F4 5G will go on sale starting today at Big Billion Day pricing. Here are the products you must get to know about during the sale of Flipkart.

POCO M4 5G

Powered with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, it claims to deliver a lag-free experience. Its 90Hz FHD+ Smart display holds the fort for smooth scrolling and multitasking. It is also a good device for those who are into mobile gaming. POCO M4 5G offers exceptional camera performance with its 50MP AI Dual camera capturing moments with crisp details and vivid colours. Not only this but complementing a solid performance this device comes with a 5000mAh battery that easily takes you through a demanding day. Taking forward the legacy of the M-series, POCO M4 5G flaunts a mesmerizing swirl design rear panel, making it look premium.

POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO X4 Pro 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695, a cutting-edge 6nm framework. The smartphone is the first in X-Series to include a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen with a 360Hz touch sampling rate ideal for watching videos or gaming. The device features 67W MMT Sonic charging with a 5000 mAh battery. The photography experience on the POCO X4 Pro 5G is immaculate, courtesy of the 64MP camera, 8MP Ultrawide sensor and 2MP Macro sensor for detailed captures in all lighting conditions.

POCO F4 5G

A ranger of POCO’s flagship series, POCO F4 5G is a stunner in terms of design and performance. Driving power from the Snapdragon 870 flagship chipset built on a 7nm processor, POCO F4 5G takes strenuous tasks and multitasking with much ease. It also boasts a 6.67" E4 AMOLED screen and an ultra-tiny 2.76mm Dot Display, one of the tiniest in the price segment, and with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate, POCO F4 5G offers an A-game in the display department. Even being the thinnest model in the POCO lineup to date with a 7.7mm thickness, POCO F4 5G is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 67W Sonic charging for users always on the go.

POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 5G is equipped with an exceptional 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and sports an immersive 90Hz 6.6” FHD+ display coupled with a 240Hz touch sampling rate for an ultimate viewing and gaming experience. The smartphone houses a massive 5000 mAh battery with a 33W fast in-box charger and boasts, a dual setup camera with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. POCO M4 Pro 5G is available in three exciting colours- Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow.

POCO M5

Powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G99 6nm processor, POCO M5 is the most power-efficient smartphone in its segment. The device packs a massive 5000 mAh battery that easily lasts for 2 days. POCO M5 flaunts a premium leather-like finesse at the back panel that gives it a classy look. The device sports an immersive 6.58-inch 90Hz FHD+ smart display with 240Hz touch sampling offering efficient scrolling and a vivid content viewing experience. Equipped with a 50MP triple camera set-up lets users capture detailed and sharp images.

Here is the price chart for the mobile variants mentioned above:

Image Source : POCOPoco

