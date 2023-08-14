Microsoft's Windows 365 Switch now available for testing in public preview

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft Windows 365 Switch public preview goes live

Microsoft has unveiled the public preview of Windows 365 Switch, a feature designed to enable users to effortlessly transition between a Windows 365 Cloud PC and their local desktop. This functionality can be achieved using familiar keyboard commands, mouse clicks, or swipe gestures, according to a recent blog post by the tech giant. The integration aims to provide a smooth experience within Windows 11 through the Task view feature.

By incorporating Windows 365 on the endpoint, all relevant components will be automatically integrated into the Task view feature. Users can easily access Task view, located on the Windows Taskbar beside the Search button, to seamlessly switch between their Windows 365 Cloud PC and local desktop.

Earlier this month, Microsoft rolled out 'Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23516' to the Dev Channel which offered enhancements such as HDR background support and improvements to the screen casting experience. It allows users to set JXR files as their desktop background in full HDR, provided they have an HDR display or are connected to a compatible one.

To enable this feature, users need to download an HDR .JXR file, go to Settings > System > Display, and toggle on the HDR option.

The update also introduced an inline PC setup option accessible from within the Cast flyout in Quick Settings. The step-by-step guidance assists users in enabling the feature for a streamlined experience. In addition, Microsoft included voice access to initiate right as users start their PCs, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

Furthermore, the company addressed camera streaming issues with a pop-up dialogue providing recommendations to resolve camera-related problems using the automated Get Help troubleshooter.

