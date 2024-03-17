WhatsApp working on authentication feature for security upgrade: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, one of the instant messaging platforms with social media capabilities now has more than 2 billion users, and it is continually striving to enhance the safety and privacy of its users. With the rising use of the platform, the company has upgraded the security feature and introduced the App Lock feature some time back, which aims at a secure chatting experience, and now the company has been working on another security feature which helps in authenticating.

Authentication Methods in Testing

As per the WABetaInfo reports, the instant messaging platform is testing various authentication methods for unlocking the app, by complementing the existing App Lock feature. These new methods will include fingerprint, device passcode, and face lock, which will provide the users with additional security and convenience.

Enhanced convenience and security

The new feature will add authentication options which will offer a convenient way to unlock the app which will quickly bolster security. At present, WhatsApp does not offer a default lock feature, making it an addition to these authentication methods which are highly anticipated among users.

Recent security initiatives

WhatsApp has further come up with many security features to safeguard user privacy- like the new authentication feature preventing users from taking screenshots of others' profile photos, popularly known as DP (display picture).

Other new features

Besides these, WhatsApp started to introduce a new feature enabling users to mention contacts in their status updates.

This feature will streamline communication by notifying the mentioned contact, which eliminates the need for users to repeatedly check if their status has been viewed.

ALSO READ: LinkedIn to ventures into gaming: Details