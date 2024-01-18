WhatsApp to bring Ownership Transfer feature soon | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp to bring Ownership Transfer feature soon

WhatsApp is set to unveil a new feature which grants the ability to transfer ownership within the app. The feature has surfaced in the Android beta version 2.24.2.17, offering users the flexibility to transfer ownership of their WhatsApp channels. It's essential to note that this feature is specific to channel ownership and does not extend to transferring ownership of groups or individual accounts. Currently, in the developmental phase, the feature is expected to roll out to all users with future updates.

Ownership Transfer in WhatsApp: A game-changing feature

According to WABetaInfo, the ownership transfer feature is undergoing testing and is accessible only to a select group of beta testers currently. This feature has addressed a long-standing challenge wherein users were unable to transfer ownership of their WhatsApp channels, which led to management difficulties.

Secured transfer process

With the upcoming ownership transfer feature- the app user will have a seamless process which has been designed to transfer ownership to another user. Beta users have reported spotting the option to transfer ownership upon tapping the channel.

When users select "Transfer Ownership," they are prompted to input the name of the designated recipient. Furthermore, users have the option to remove any channel administrator at their discretion. This enhances the control mechanism enabling the channel owners to efficiently manage administrative roles within their channels.

Channel ownership transfer process

As described in the report, the process of transferring ownership involves a secure and user-friendly interface. Beta users can initiate the transfer by tapping on the channel and selecting "Transfer Ownership."

Comparison with group ownership features

The subsequent steps further involve specifying the recipient's name and providing the option to remove any channel administrator if needed. This new feature aims to empower users to manage their WhatsApp channels more effectively.

WhatsApp already offers a similar feature for group ownership, enabling the existing group admin to designate other members as admins. However, this capability does not extend to ownership transfer within groups. In group scenarios, if the creator of the group departs, the first-added member assumes the role of the new group administrator. Alternatively, if the original admin appoints someone as an administrator before leaving, the designated person assumes administrative control.

As WhatsApp continues to innovate and enhance its features, the introduction of ownership transfer is poised to be a valuable addition, streamlining the management of channels for users. Keep an eye out for this feature in upcoming updates to experience enhanced control and flexibility in administering WhatsApp channels.

ALSO READ: Google to bring AI image generator to Bard | All you need to know