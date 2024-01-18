Google to bring AI image generator to Bard | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google to bring AI image generator to Bard

Google is reportedly planning to add its image generator directly to its AI chatbot Bard. As shared by developer Dylan Roussel on X (formerly known as Twitter), an unpublished Google Bard changelog- dated January 18

(2024) which shows how you can "Create images with Bard".

As per the 9to5Google reports, Roussel wrote, "Here's what's coming next in Bard. . . tomorrow. Image generation with Bard will use Imagen, Google's Text-to-Image "diffusion technology."

However, the developer also noted that the "content of this changelog may still be changed until officially released".

Similar to the other tools, it will enable the users to create images by simply describing their imagination in words to the chatbot. This tool should be powered by Google’s Imagen family of models, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Google has added a new feature in Maps that will let users navigate in tunnels or other satellite dead zones. The company added support for 'Bluetooth beacons' and has rolled out widely on Google Maps for Android, however, it still missing in the iOS version of the app.

Bluetooth beacons are not new as the Google-owned Waze has long supported the technology in tunnels globally, including major cities like New York City, Chicago, Paris, Brussels, and many more.

Those beacons, though, have only ever functioned within the Waze app.

Inputs from IANS