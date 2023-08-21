Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp developing new Text Formatting Tools for Messaging

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly developing new text formatting tools aimed at enhancing messaging capabilities. These tools include features such as syntax for blocking code snippets, quoting specific text, and generating text lists.

The anticipated "Code Block" feature is intended to make sharing and reading lines of code more user-friendly and comprehensible within the platform. This tool is likely to be particularly beneficial for software developers, programmers, and those who often communicate code snippets to others, as it aims to eliminate the issue of code appearing complex.

The upcoming "Quote" feature is designed to aid users in referring back to specific messages within a chat. Differing from the existing quote message feature, this new tool will enable users to highlight and reference a particular section of text.

Additionally, the third formatting tool is expected to empower users to craft lists of items, possibly streamlining the organization of information in conversations.

ALSO READ Mitigating cyber risks in sports events: Safeguarding both data and fans

Notably, WhatsApp recently introduced a caption message edit feature for both Android and iOS users. This functionality allows users to edit captions for videos, GIFs, and documents within 15 minutes of sending the message. However, edits can only be made from the original sending device.

Furthermore, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp users can now send high-definition (HD) quality photos. The HD Photos feature is being rolled out globally, and the addition of HD Videos is expected to follow suit in the near future.

ALSO READ: Jio counters rising tariffs with 30 days of free internet and calling

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News