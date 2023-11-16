Thursday, November 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp Channels has gained 500 million users | Here is all you need to know

WhatsApp Channels has gained 500 million users | Here is all you need to know

WhatsApp Channels have gained popularity in a very short period of time and still, there are people who are unaware of the platform. Here is everything you must know.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2023 17:55 IST
WhatsApp Channels
Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp Channels has gained 500 million users

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and Founder of Meta has announced that WhatsApp Channels has surpassed 500 million monthly active users. The news became public on Wednesday, which declared that Channels will get updates from organizations, people and teams people who follow the instant messaging platform. 

What is WhatsApp Channels and how does it work?

Channels are different from private chats. 

Here, on Channels, who you choose to follow is not visible to the other followers, keeping it private. 

Mark Zuckerberg announced the news on his WhatsApp Channel and mentioned, “500 million monthly activities on WhatsApp Channels in the first 7 weeks! Great to see the WA community so engaged.”

What is the purpose of WhatsApp Channels?

WhatsApp Channels purpose is to keep people up-to-date on various updates from the company itself, along with other known personalities- celebrities, political leaders and more. It is a one-way broadcast tool for the Channel creator and further delivers a private way to receive updates from the organisations and people that matter to users, within the app.

According to the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp Channels is a new way to get updates from people, teams, organisations, celebrities and more which you follow on the platform. 

Difference between Private chats and Channels

Channels are separate from your private chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers. 

WhatsApp said, "We’ve launched Stickers on channels. Users enjoy getting updates from the channels they follow. And admins are using Channels as a way to connect with their followers in a new format.”

Related Stories
WhatsApp adds YouTube-like video control with skip and rewind feature

WhatsApp adds YouTube-like video control with skip and rewind feature

WhatsApp India banned over 71 lakh bad accounts in September: Know-why?

WhatsApp India banned over 71 lakh bad accounts in September: Know-why?

WhatsApp's 'Pinned Messages' feature: Everything you need to know

WhatsApp's 'Pinned Messages' feature: Everything you need to know

A safer WhatsApp? The new feature you didn't see coming

A safer WhatsApp? The new feature you didn't see coming

WhatsApp starts beta testing to add an email addresses to its new Channels feature: Report

WhatsApp starts beta testing to add an email addresses to its new Channels feature: Report

WhatsApp's new privacy feature for IP addresses - Explained

WhatsApp's new privacy feature for IP addresses - Explained

Annoyed by WhatsApp desktop chats in open? Here's what you need

Annoyed by WhatsApp desktop chats in open? Here's what you need

Signal's new privacy feature: Now you can keep your phone number private | Know-how

Signal's new privacy feature: Now you can keep your phone number private | Know-how

Lock your WhatsApp chats on Android with a new secret code: Details

Lock your WhatsApp chats on Android with a new secret code: Details

WhatsApp adds new voice chat feature for group calls | How to use and other deets inside

WhatsApp adds new voice chat feature for group calls | How to use and other deets inside

WhatsApp Big Update! This new feature will impact your chats; Here's how

WhatsApp Big Update! This new feature will impact your chats; Here's how

Last week (in November 2023), reports further surfaced that could show ads in Status, the platform’s Stories-like channels and features but not in the main inbox.

In an interview with Brazilian media, WhatsApp’s head Will Cathcart said that the company is not planning to put any ads in the main chat but can show ads in other places, like channels or status.

ALSO READ: Teens can now use Google Bard with some serious updates | Know everything

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News