Teens can now use Google Bard with some serious updates | Know everything

Google has recently announced that they are working on the Bard AI chatbot which is a teenage-friendly platform for many countries. The tech giant has guardrails on the platform to make it more protected and secure. Commenting on the new amendment to the AI chatbot Tulsee Doshi, the Head of Product, and Responsible AI at Google said that the company will open up access to Bard for teenagers in most of the countries around the globe.

She added, “Teens in those countries who meet the minimum age requirement to manage their own Google Account will be able to access Bard in English, with more languages to come over time.”

Before launching the Bard for teens, the tech giant has further consulted with child safety and development experts to help in shaping the content policies and experience that prioritises safety.

Doshi further said, “Organisations like the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) advised us on how to keep the needs of teens and families in mind,” Doshi added.

How could Google Bard help teens?

Teens can use Bard to discover new hobbies, and inspiration and solve day-to-day problems.

Bard could also be of some help as a learning tool for the teenagers. It will enable them to dig deeper into topics, to better understand complex concepts and to practice new skills in ways that work best for them.

Doshi said, “For even more interactive learning, we’re bringing a math learning experience into Bard. Anyone, including teens, can simply type or upload a picture of a math equation, and Bard won’t just give the answer — it’ll share step-by-step explanations of how to solve it,” said Doshi.

Bard will help the teenagers to be able to help with data visualisation.

According to Stephen Balkam, Founder and CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute, "FOSI's research found that most teens and parents expect that GenAI skills will be an important part of their future.”

Added benefits for teens who will be using Google Bard

Teens will be allowed to share feedback with Google directly if they have any questions about how to use generative AI and its limitations.

