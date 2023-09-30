Latest WhatsApp Update: Search feature coming to 'Updates' tab

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Beta unveils search feature for 'Updates' tab

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly in the process of developing a search feature for its Updates tab. This new feature will enable users to search for status updates, followed channels, and verified channels without having to navigate to the channel directory.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.23.20.16) available on the Google Play Store has unveiled this upcoming search feature for the Updates tab.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo showcases Meta's plan to incorporate a search button in the top app bar. This addition will facilitate the search for status updates and verified channels directly from the Updates tab, streamlining the user experience.

ALSO READ | Google's generative AI search experience for teens: Explained

This development addresses a common concern among users who found it challenging to search for specific status updates after the introduction of the new Updates tab. The inclusion of a search option in this tab is seen as a positive response to user feedback.

Furthermore, this feature will also extend to searching for followed channels. This proves to be particularly handy for users who follow numerous channels, making it more convenient to locate a specific one.

ALSO READ | Myntra announces 'Big Fashion Festival' starting October 7: 6,000+ brands, 10% bank offer and more

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that allows users to control the automatic removal of channel media from their devices. This channels feature not only facilitates the sending of images but also enables channel owners to share links and media like photos and videos.

In the upcoming update, WhatsApp is also expected to provide users with four duration options for their status updates: 24 hours, 3 days, 1 week, and 2 weeks. This will give users more flexibility in how long they want their status to be available for viewing.

Latest Technology News