Vodafone Idea brings a new prepaid plan below Rs 100: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : VODAFONE IDEA Vodafone Idea

Most people are using two SIMs in a single device and sometimes people face the concern of keeping both numbers recharged. The telecom has already upscaled the plan price and if you are in need to have both SIM running, then you need to recharge both of them or else, the company will stop the outgoing and incoming service. Looking towards the concern, telecom companies like Jio, Vodafone-Idea (Vi), Airtel and BSNL have been offering the affordable recharge plan to keep the SIM running for less money.

ALSO READ: Samsung announces ‘Early Order’ offer for the range of Neo QLED TVs: Know more

To fight the trouble, Vi has also come up with a new prepaid plan worth Rs 99. The new plan will help you to keep your SIM running and also offers up to 66 minutes of calling time. Also, if you are willing to spend Rs 80 more, then the telecom company has a plan which offers unlimited calling as well.

Image Source : VODAFONE IDEAVodafone Idea

Here are the details below:

About the Vi Rs 99 plan

Prepaid plan

Limited Validity of 28 days

Talktime of 66 mins with calls at 2.5p/sec).

No outgoing SMS plan

200MB data

Upgrade to unlimited calling by paying Rs 80 extra on the similar prepaid plan

Standard tariff for SMS to 1900

ALSO READ: Indian smartphone market witnesses 20% fall in Q1 of 2023: Know the cause

Although the plan is decent enough to opt for, if you are an Airtel user, then the company is also offering a plan worth Rs 155 which is valid for 24 days, offers 1GB of data, unlimited calling (local, STD and Roaming) along with 300 SMS (100 SMS per day). The company also gives the subscription to Wynk Music Free, and the data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

Image Source : AIRTELAirtel prepaid plan Rs 155

Not only this but Vodafone Idea (Vi) has recently added two new prepaid plans worth Rs 368 and Rs 369. Here are the details:

Vi Rs 368 plan details

2GB data per day

total of 60GB of data

100 SMS per day

Subscription of SunNXT, Vi Movies and TV

Offers Vi Binge All Night

Weekend data rollover

Plan valid for 30 days

Vi Rs 369 plan details

2GB data per day

100 SMS per day

Unlimited calling

Weekend rollover data

Vi Binge all night benefit

Subscription of SonyLiv, Vi Movies and TV

Valid for 30 days

ALSO READ: Tim Cook set to greet the first customer at the Apple Saket store tomorrow: All you need to know

Latest Technology News