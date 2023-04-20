Thursday, April 20, 2023
     
Vodafone Idea brings a new prepaid plan below Rs 100: Know more

If you are looking for a cheap plan then this news is for you as Vodafone Idea has come up with a new affordable plan for prepaid customers. So, in case you are looking for a plan which could keep your secondary SIM running, then you could look into it.

Most people are using two SIMs in a single device and sometimes people face the concern of keeping both numbers recharged. The telecom has already upscaled the plan price and if you are in need to have both SIM running, then you need to recharge both of them or else, the company will stop the outgoing and incoming service. Looking towards the concern, telecom companies like Jio, Vodafone-Idea (Vi), Airtel and BSNL have been offering the affordable recharge plan to keep the SIM running for less money. 

ALSO READ: Samsung announces ‘Early Order’ offer for the range of Neo QLED TVs: Know more

To fight the trouble, Vi has also come up with a new prepaid plan worth Rs 99. The new plan will help you to keep your SIM running and also offers up to 66 minutes of calling time. Also, if you are willing to spend Rs 80 more, then the telecom company has a plan which offers unlimited calling as well.

Here are the details below:

About the Vi Rs 99 plan 

  • Prepaid plan
  • Limited Validity of 28 days
  • Talktime of 66 mins with calls at 2.5p/sec). 
  • No outgoing SMS plan
  • 200MB data 
  • Upgrade to unlimited calling by paying Rs 80 extra on the similar prepaid plan 
  • Standard tariff for SMS to 1900

ALSO READ: Indian smartphone market witnesses 20% fall in Q1 of 2023: Know the cause

Although the plan is decent enough to opt for, if you are an Airtel user, then the company is also offering a plan worth Rs 155 which is valid for 24 days, offers 1GB of data, unlimited calling (local, STD and Roaming) along with 300 SMS (100 SMS per day). The company also gives the subscription to Wynk Music Free, and the data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. 

Not only this but Vodafone Idea (Vi) has recently added two new prepaid plans worth Rs 368 and Rs 369. Here are the details:

Vi Rs 368 plan details

  • 2GB data per day
  • total of 60GB of data 
  • 100 SMS per day
  • Subscription of SunNXT, Vi Movies and TV  
  • Offers Vi Binge All Night 
  • Weekend data rollover 
  • Plan valid for 30 days

Vi Rs 369 plan details

  • 2GB data per day
  • 100 SMS per day
  • Unlimited calling 
  • Weekend rollover data 
  • Vi Binge all night benefit
  • Subscription of SonyLiv, Vi Movies and TV
  • Valid for 30 days 

ALSO READ: Tim Cook set to greet the first customer at the Apple Saket store tomorrow: All you need to know

