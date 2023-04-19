Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Tim Cook set to greet the first customer at the Apple Saket store tomorrow: All you need to know

The launch of the Apple store in Delhi is scheduled for tomorrow, i.e., 20 April 2023 when Cook will greet the first customer. The Saket Apple store will have around 70 staff who could speak 15 different languages.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: April 19, 2023 20:00 IST
Image Source : APPLE Tim Cook to open Delhi store tomorrow

Tim Cook recently opened the door for the first Apple retail store in Mumbai yesterday, and now he is all set to open the Delhi retail store which will be the second branded store from the tech giant. Apple’s CEO reached Delhi on April 19 for the upcoming launch which will take place in Select City Walk Mall located in the Saket area of south Delhi on April 20.

Soon when he landed in the capital of the country, Cook resumed his schedule by visiting the Lodhi Art District. He also tweeted, “ I could've spent the whole day at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy. From ancient and vibrant textiles to impossibly intricate wood carvings, it displayed India’s deep—and deeply beautiful— culture of craft. Thanks Sarah Sham and Ruchika Sachdeva for showing me around!”

In Mumbai, Apple CEO met Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman and N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons chairman when he was there for the inauguration of India’s first Apple Store in BKC Mumbai. He also made news when he was captured and enjoyed vada pav with Madhuri Dixit, the Bollywood actress and also met some top badminton stars of the country. 

Cook interacted with several other artistes at the Apple Store and also visited the Akanksha Foundation school based in Mumbai.

The launch of the Apple store in Delhi is scheduled for tomorrow, i.e., 20 April 2023 when Cook will greet the first customer. The Saket Apple store will have around 70 staff who could speak 15 different languages. 

It has been reported further that the Delhi store of Apple is smaller in size when compared to that of the Mumbai store which has been made in 20,000 sq. ft. 

