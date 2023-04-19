YouTube brings new policies for eating disorder-related content

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube collaborates with National Eating Disorder Association for new policies on the platfrom

YouTube, a Google-owned video-sharing platform has recently announced that it will be updating its approach to eating disorder-related content. The move has been taken in order to create space for community, recovery and resources while protecting viewers in the coming weeks.

In a blog post, YouTube stated: "We've long had policies to remove content that glorifies or promotes eating disorders. Moving forward, we'll be updating our Community Guidelines to also prohibit content about eating disorders that feature imitable behaviour, or behaviour that we worked with experts to determine can lead at-risk viewers to imitate.”

As per the company, the policies could include disorderly eating behaviours, like purging after eating or severely restricting calories, and weight-based bullying in the context of eating disorders.

The company has collaborated closely with NEDA (National Eating Disorder Association) and other organisations to deepen its understanding of imitable behaviour, as it has the potential to manifest in content and its impact on vulnerable viewers as part of the development of its new policies.

Moreover, to ensure appropriate content viewing, YouTube has implemented 'age restrictions' on certain materials discussing disordered eating behaviours in the context of recovery, along with those that feature EDSA, as they may not be suitable for all ages.

"Some videos will not be available to viewers under 18 if you're signed out, or if the video is embedded on another website," the company said.

Further, Youtube has introduced eating disorder crisis resource panels under videos, which are currently available at the top of search results related to eating disorders in the US, India, Canada, Japan, Mexico, France UK, Korea and Germany, the company said.

