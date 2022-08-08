Sony launches BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K OLED TV at Rs 3,69,990- All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SONY Sony

Sony India has launched the new Bravia XR Master A95K OLED TV, the Google TV which has been powered by a ‘cognitive XR processor’. The new smart TV is claimed to be having the expertise like a human brain which we talk about the picture quality and immersion.

Priced at Rs 3,69,990, the Sony Bravia XR Master A95K is available to shop from the authorized Sony centres, Sony's online store and major electronic outlets, as well as on the leading e-commerce portals of the country.

Specifications:

At the time of writing, we have been informed that the smart television is available in a 65-inch variant only. The television comes with an OLED panel that Sony claims to have deep blacks and rich colours in quality delivery. The cognitive XR processor is further capable of dynamically upscaling the FHD content to 4K imaging quality.

Sony’s new OLED television further comes with a temperature sensor which claims to control the thermals of the TV. The company has used a special diffusion material which enables the device to dissipate heat. The XR processor enables the TV to detect screen temperatures, and further controls the luminance of the device’s panel, which further delivers up to 200% more brightness than any conventional OLEDs available in the market, as claimed by Sony.

The OLED TV further comes with Triluminos Max technology reproduces 3D colour depth and offers more natural-looking visuals and depth colour experience. Furthermore, it is said to be combined with XR OLED Motion which helps in reducing the motion blur, which the smart TV aims to give for a true-to-life imaging experience.

For gamers, the new Sony TV also claims to be the best-in-class gaming device of the time. The device supports HDMI 2.1, a dedicated game mode, with variable refreshing rates of up to 120Hz at 4K, with low latency mode and an auto HDR mode.

With the new Bravia TV, users will further get access to Sony's Bravia Core, which further houses the biggest collection of IMAX optimized films which could be further streamed at the highest possible quality (80mbps), and is completely free for the exclusive Bravia users.

OLED TV also comes with a smart camera which could let you have proximity notifications, gesture control and automatic ambient light optimization. For sound, this TV supports all the leading audio-providing technology like Dolby Vision, IMAX enhanced Dolby Atmos and Netflix Adaptive.

Sony has also integrated the Google TV into the new television, which enables the user to have an easy hands-free voice operation, and is further compatible with Apple's HomeKit and AirPlay 2.

