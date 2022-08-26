Redmi Note 11 SE with 64MP triple cameras launched at Rs 13,499: Features, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : MI.COM Note 11 SE

Xiaomi’s Redmi has added yet another Note series device and launched the new Redmi Note 11 SE in the Indian market which has been priced at Rs 13,499. The smartphones will go on sale on August 31 and the device will be available from the official website of Xiaomi, channel partners and via Flipkart.

The handset is said to be inspired by the model of the iPhone SE and it further comes with many similar specs as compared to the existing Note 11 device, but the only considerable changes are those, which helped in making the device more affordable.

Let us talk about the features of the new Note 11 SE:

The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset (which was also seen in the Note 10S), the handset comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded further by using a microSD card.

The newbudget-oriented Redmi Note 11 SE supports MIUI which further features the Reading mode 3.0 and Sunlight mode 2.0. For connectivity, the device comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and on the camera front, the device features a 13-megapixel front shooter. On the back, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera- a 64MP wide-angle shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. The camera app further comes bundled with modes like AI Beautify, AI portrait mode with bokeh, Night mode and depth control.

Furthermore, the key features further include an AI face unlock, fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM card slot, IP53 rating and dual-band Wi-Fi. The company also claims to have low blue-light certified by SGS - a leading testing, inspection and certification company. And the device is further backed with a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W of fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11 SE will be available in three colour variants - black, white and blue.

