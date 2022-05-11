Realme GT Neo 3T may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, know more

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: REALME Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme GT Neo 3T has been on the website of Geekbench benchmarking, which is hinting a few key specifications. As per the source, it has been stated that the GT Neo 3T will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The Realme handset will run on Android 12 OS and will be layered with Realme UI 3.0.

The new handset is indeed the successor of the Realme GT Neo 2T and by the time of writing the GT Neo 3T smartphone was further spotted on multiple websites touting the key specifications of the device.

The Realme GT Neo 3T, which has the model number RMX3371 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. On the basis of the available details, the upcoming GT Neo 3T is expected to run on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

The listing further indicates that the handset will come with an 8GB RAM variant along with a 64-megapixel main rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front shooter. The phone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display along with a 256GB storage capacity.

So far, by the time of writing, this is the available information available on the device yet.