pTron launches Force X10 calling smartwatch at Rs 1499

pTron, an Indian tech accessories brand has introduced its new smartwatch named as Force X10 which comes with Bluetooth calling and call receiving feature. The new smartwatch from the company has been priced at Rs 1499 and is available on Amazon for purchases

With an ultra-slim and light design and easy-to-use health management features, the pTron Force X10 is packed with power, so that the users can keep a closer check on their health without missing on style. Lightweight and ergonomically made, Force X10 features a 1.7-inches large HD full-touch colour display offering crisp graphics and amplified brightness. The elegant 2.5D curved spherical dial rests in a premium alloy metal casing. Built to last, Force X10 has been rigorously tested to ensure it makes for a perfect and comfortable all-day and night wearable accessory suitable for men, women, and teens.

Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “We have become the most preferred youth brand for products that are both visually appealing and value for money. With our all-new Force X10 smartwatch, we are making ground-breaking tech in the smart wearables category accessible to the masses at a remarkable price point. Our Force X10 combines innovative technology with iconic design aesthetic made for the GenZ and adults alike, at a price never seen before in the category, making it the perfect accessory to fulfil one’s health, fitness & fashion goals.”

The Force X10 smartwatch comes with its 8 active sports modes, laps, and stats to track all your fitness goals. The smartwatch allows users to monitor their blood oxygen and heart rate on a real-time basis. The pTron Force X10 also comes with support for an IP68 rating for added protection against water. Other features include Raise & Wake Display, Camera Control via Bluetooth, Sedentary Reminder, Music Control, and multiple watch faces.

The pTron Force X10 smartwatch comes with pTron’s proprietary pTron Fit+ App for Android & iOS. Intuitive & effortless the pTron Fit+ app features smooth animations and a tailored smartwatch UI that, together, allow seamless navigation for better insights into users' health data.

The pTron Force X10 features four colours- including Pure Black, Glam Black, Space Blue and Suede Pink that make this smartwatch a fashion statement that complements all outfits.

Force X10 is available at Rs 1,499 and comes with one year warranty. The watch will further comes with a special launch offer where the first 100 customers could buy the new smartwatch for just 99.

