Former OpenAI boss Sam Altman to join Microsoft, Satya Nadella makes big announcement | Read full statement

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Microsoft hires Sam Altman

Satya Nadella on Monday announced that Open AI's former CEO Sam Altman and former president Greg Brockman are joining Microsoft to lead a new team for advanced Artificial Intelligence research.

"We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them. And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success", Nadella wrote on X (previously Twitter).

For the unversed, Altman, who was fired by OpenAI last week, was in discussions with the company’s board for a re-entry but the deal fell apart and the ChatGPT developer hired former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as interim CEO.

Emmett Shear is the new CEO of OpenAI

Earlier in the day, OpenAI appointed former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as its interim CEO. Shear will replace Mira Murati as CEO, who was publicly aligned with Altman. Murati's dismissal comes just hours after she invited Altman to meet with OpenAI executives at the company's San Francisco headquarters on Sunday.

Shear who is the co-founder of Twitch and Justin. tv, was Twitch's CEO until March of this year. In 2005, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Yale University. In 2005, Shear, along with Justin Kan, launched Kiko Calendar, an online Ajax-based calendar app. They sold the company on eBay as their venture faced challenges, including competition from Google Calendar.

Latest Technology News