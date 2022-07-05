Netflix will surprise you with cheaper plans soon: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix

Netflix has been working out to get the attention of the market in a positive manner, and now it is reported that the company is working to introduce affordable and cheaper plans soon.

It was reported that Netflix lost around 2 lakh followers in the past 12 months. The video streaming giant also fired more than 300 employees because of the losses which the company experienced.

It was because of the subscription amount, which was a concern for many users across the world. Certainly, this was the main reason why Netflix lost so many subscribers.

It is further stated the subscribers are willing to endure advertisement which is also available on other OTT platforms, but the only thing which the user would want to have is a low-cost subscription.

Also, Netflix was quite worried and was concerned about the factors of password-sharing, as Netflix did not want this to happen.

Although it was a tough road for more than a year for Netflix, now the company has been working on introducing ad-supported cheaper plans.

Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix has further confirmed that the platform will roll out ad-supported plans soon, but no time was mentioned.

This might interest you but there are a number of competitors of Netflix who are the rivals based in India and they have low-cost ad-supported plans. Streaming platforms like Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot and MX Player are a few to name, which offer ad-supported subscription plans to the users.