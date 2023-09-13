LinkedIn introduces cutting edge AI tools for sales pros in India

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY LinkedIn empowers Indian sales pros with innovative generative AI tools

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform owned by Microsoft, has unveiled new Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) features as a pilot program within its Sales Navigator tool in select markets. This move comes as 73 per cent of India's sales professionals express a desire to increase their use of AI tools. Globally, 69 per cent of sales professionals are anticipating a surge in AI utilization over the next six months.

Abhai Singh, the Head of Sales Solutions at LinkedIn India, announced these developments in a blog post. LinkedIn Sales Solutions is introducing two Generative AI features—AI-assisted search and Account IQ—to empower sellers. These features aim to expedite the process of discovering essential account and prospect information, facilitating stronger connections and enhancing competitive advantages in the evolving landscape of sales.

The initial pilot of these generative AI features for Sales Navigator is available to a limited number of customers in North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Sales Navigator offers real-time search results to sellers within India, serving over 110 million LinkedIn members.

Kaustubh Chandra, the Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of the Digital Sales Group at Airtel Business, shared how they have integrated LinkedIn Sales Navigator into their operations. Airtel Business has benefited from this tool by adopting a data-driven approach, leading to increased prospect engagement and deeper client relationships. Sales Navigator has transformed their outreach strategy from cold approaches to intent-based outreach, complete with measurable key performance indicators.

Leveraging the strength of its over 950 million-member community, Sales Navigator enhances its popular search feature with AI-assisted search, marking a significant advancement for the platform.

This pilot program reflects the growing importance of AI in the sales industry, as sales professionals worldwide anticipate the increasing integration of AI tools in their daily workflows. LinkedIn's Sales Navigator aims to stay at the forefront of this trend by introducing these innovative AI features to empower sellers in their quest for more meaningful and productive interactions with clients and prospects.

